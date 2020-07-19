Dubai-based Indian girl breaks world record in performing yoga poses

A Dubai-based Indian girl has broken the world record for performing 100 yoga poses within minutes in a confined space, according to a media report on Sunday. This is 11-year-old Samridhi Kalia's third world record entry and the second one in the last one month, The Khaleej Times reported.

Speaking on the 'fastest hundred yoga postures performed in restricted space' Golden Book World Record, Samridhi said hard work and perseverance formed the bedrock of her success. "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. Work hard in silence, let success be your noise. I feel that my greatest asset is not my physical ability, it is my mental ability," the Khaleej Times report quoted Samridhi. The class 7 student's performance was recorded at the iconic Burj Khalifa's viewing deck on Thursday.

On Yoga Day (June 21) this year, Samridhi bagged her second world record -- performing 40 advanced yoga postures in one minute..