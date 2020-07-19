Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh allows phase-3 trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

The Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) approved the last stage trial of the vaccine by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd as Dhaka-based International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDR’B) submitted a research protocol, seeking to carry out the study. “Our National Research Ethics Committee (of BMRC) has approved phase-3 clinical trial of Sinovac’s (prospective) COVID-19 vaccine,” BMRC director Mahmood-Uz-Jahan said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:33 IST
Bangladesh allows phase-3 trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: BMRC

Bangladesh's medical regulatory body on Sunday approved the final or phase-3 human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine by a Chinese firm against the deadly disease. The Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) approved the last stage trial of the vaccine by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd as Dhaka-based International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDR'B) submitted a research protocol, seeking to carry out the study.

"Our National Research Ethics Committee (of BMRC) has approved phase-3 clinical trial of Sinovac's (prospective) COVID-19 vaccine," BMRC director Mahmood-Uz-Jahan said. The BMRC official said the regulator kept in consideration "Bangladesh's benefit" alongside prospect and safety issues of the vaccine, studying the advancement of Sinovac's research in China while reviewing the ICDDR'B proposal.

"We have also reviewed the headway of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine development process...we have found they made potential advancements though the trial is still underway in China," he said. Jahan, however, said the BMRC approval would require a subsequent endorsement from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Directorate General of Drug Administration.

But ICDDR'B officials said they still awaited a formal agreement with Sinovac though, by now, they reached a consensus with the Chinese company to conduct the phase-3 human trial of their vaccine. BMRC officials said the clinical trial would be performed on healthcare professionals in the designated seven hospitals as they are front liners.

They said 2,100 volunteers would be administered with the vaccine while another 2,100 people would remain beyond the vaccination to gauge its efficacy. Sinovac last month said it expected to complete the last phase of its prospective COVID-19 vaccine before November claiming the inoculate proved "safe and effective" on humans so far.

About a dozen vaccines are in different stages of human tests globally. None of the vaccine trials, however, have passed large-scale, late-stage phase 3 clinical trials, a mandatory step to avail regulatory approval for sale.

Regulators and experts in the US and Europe, however, said the emergency situation could allow the interim use of a prospective vaccine or vaccines ahead of an official go ahead clearance. The number of people around the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has passed the 600,000-mark.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has crossed 14.2 million.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance on third day of deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarreled over the level of spending and what strings to attach to it. On the third day of a tense summit in...

2,000 multi-brand retail outlets to be opened in Haryana under cooperative dept

Under the aegis of Haryanas Cooperative Department, 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be opened in the state to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. Khattar said that through the coop...

Man arrested for stating talaq thrice to wife

Hyderabad, July 19 PTI A case has been registered under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act-2019, which prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq by husbands of married Muslim women, over a complaint by a woman that her husba...

EU summit drags into 3rd day amid splits on virus fund

European Union leaders remained fundamentally divided for a third day Sunday over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro USD 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that they might not r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020