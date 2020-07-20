Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net

Due to its energetic efforts to free itself, the whale had been given the name "Fury". It is the second time in less than a month that the Italian coastguard has had to intervene to free a sperm whale tangled in a fishing net.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:06 IST
Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in the open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. The whale was spotted on Saturday struggling to get free of a net usually used for fishing illegally for swordfish.

The coastguard said in a statement that operations were hampered by the large size of the whale, which had become highly agitated. Due to its energetic efforts to free itself, the whale had been given the name "Fury".

It is the second time in less than a month that the Italian coastguard has had to intervene to free a sperm whale tangled in a fishing net. "These damn fishing nets are doing huge damage. I haven't slept in 36 hours ... divers managed to take off some of the nets but then it started to move and it became too dangerous," biologist Monica Blasi told the daily newspaper La Repubblica.

Blasi said they attached a light to Fury's tail so as not to lose sight of it as they tried to remove the rest of the net.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK warns public against being duped by COVID-19 scams

The UKs Crown Prosecution Service CPS has warned the public to beware of fraudsters exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic after a 20-year-old man was jailed for 30 weeks for offering fake government refunds. The CPS said the man, sentenced last ...

Police,officials helping conduct of last rites in absence of fear-struck kin and neighbours

People are taking help of police and the government officials for performing the last rites of their even non-Covid deceased family members as relatives and neighbours are staying away fearing infection in coronavirus affected Ganjam distri...

Mumbai's Dharavi slum sprawl adds 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,492: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbais Dharavi slum sprawl adds 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,492 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation....

Moscow airline passengers to be express tested for COVID-19

Express COVID-19 testing will be available for some passengers at Russias busiest airport from Monday as part of a pilot project aimed at allowing air travel and tourism to resume safely. The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Moscows ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020