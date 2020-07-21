Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump defends his handling of COVID-19 pandemic

US President Donald Trump in an interview aired on Sunday defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed over 1,37,000 lives in the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:23 IST
Trump defends his handling of COVID-19 pandemic
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump in an interview aired on Sunday defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed over 1,37,000 lives in the country. The Washington Post reported, in an hour-long sit-down with "Fox News Sunday" Chris Wallace, President Trump "defended his fumbled management of the pandemic with a barrage of dubious and false claims, and revealed his lack of understanding about the fundamental science of how the virus spreads and infects people."

Trump, the report said, was visible rattled and at times hostile, as he struggled to answer for his administration's failure to contain the coronavirus. "If we didn't test, you wouldn't be able to show that chart. If we tested half as much, those numbers would be down," the US President was quoted as saying, when confronted by Wallace with a chart showing that the number of coronavirus cases last week more than doubled from the spring peak in April.

When Wallace explained that while the testing has gone up by 37 per cent, but the number of cases has increased by 194 per cent, the US President said many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day. "They have the sniffles and we put it down as a test. Many of them -- don't forget, I guess it's like 99.7 percent, people are going to get better and [in] many cases, they're going to get better very quickly," replied Trump.

US President hopeful, Joe Biden slammed Trump for remarks in the interview, saying in a statement that the past six months have proven again and again that it's Donald Trump who doesn't know what he's talking about when it comes to COVID-19. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that the number of Americans' who disapprove of the President's handling of the coronavirus outbreak is increasing. While 38 per cent approve of his performance, 60 per cent disapprove.

During the interview, Trump also claimed that "we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world." When Wallace, replied "it is not true", Trump shouted to aides hovering nearby: "Can you please get the mortality rates?" The Washington Post reported that when Wallace pointed out that coronavirus deaths in the United States were still about 1,000 a day, Trump said: "It came from China. They should've never let it escape, they should've never let it out, but it is what it is."

The US President called Anthony S Fauci, as "as little bit of an alarmist". The US President, as per the report, also challenged the assessment of Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who again warned last week that the pandemic could worsen this fall when flu season begins, reflecting widespread scientific consensus. "I don't think he knows," Trump said of Redfield.

Trump also teased the possibility that he might not accept the election results if he were to lose. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...

India's largest online entrepreneur's summit to be held on 24-26 July

New Delhi India July 21 ANIBusinessWire India Indias largest online entrepreneurial summit is right around the corner - Startup Summit Live. Stirring Minds brings in a three-day extravaganza filled with knowledge and interest dated July 24t...

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020