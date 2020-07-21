Iraq's PM visit to Iran will strengthen bilateral ties, says Envoy Iraj Masjedi

Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi on Monday said that the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al-Kazemi to Tehran will strengthen bilateral relations. Masjedi wrote in a tweet late Monday, that Tehran is ready to welcome the Iraqi President Barham Salih and his coterie, IRNA reported today.

The bilateral relations between the two countries are expanding in all fields, and the borders of the two countries are the borders of friendship and mutual cooperation, Masjedi said. The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is set to visit Tehran at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation on Tuesday for talks with the Iranian officials.

Deputy head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi said that Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will welcome the Iraqi prime minister at Mehrabad International Airport. There will be delegation-level talks on strengthening bilateral relations and Iraqi Prime Minister will have one-on-one talks with the Iranian President, he said.

The Iraqi PM will also meet Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomenei and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf during his two-day stay in Tehran. Iraqi oil, energy, foreign, finance, defense, and health ministers are accompanying Al-Kazemi during his Tehran visit.