TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in U.S. over next 3 years
Short-form video sharing app TikTok is planning to add about 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday. TikTok now has about 1,400 employees in the United States, up from less than 500 in January this year, it said. News website Axios reported the news first.Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:47 IST
Short-form video sharing app TikTok is planning to add about 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday. The company, owned by China's ByteDance, is also considering London among other locations for setting up its headquarters. TikTok now has about 1,400 employees in the United States, up from less than 500 in January this year, it said.
News website Axios reported the news first. TikTok has been seen to distance itself from Beijing after a U.S. national security panel's inquiry into the safety of the personal data it handles, Reuters reported last year.
