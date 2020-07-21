Left Menu
Protest continues in Sindh against enforced disappearances of political activists

Family members of victims held a massive protest rally outside Hyderabad Press Club in Pakistan's Sindh province to stop enforced disappearances of political activists by the security agencies.

ANI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:12 IST
Sindh National Voice said that recently Nawab Mahar, Aqib Chandio and Shakeel Haider were abducted".. Image Credit: ANI

Sindh National Voice, an organisation which organised the rally said in a statement, "When leadership of national movements were being assassinated, abducted, enforced disappeared and brutally tortured to death and thrown in wild or roads after being kept in detention centres for years, that's the worst condition and form of national slavery and subjugation". It added, "Political activists of Sindh were abducted, enforced disappeared by ISI and Pakistani Rangers since years".

Sindh National Voice said that recently Nawab Mahar, Aqib Chandio and Shakeel Haider were abducted". It alleged that security agencies are spreading fear amongst people of Sindh by sabotaging political activists. Sindh National Voice said in its statement, "Education system of Sindh has been destroyed. Its wealth like oil, gas and mineral reserves are being looted with the help of the military. Illegal outsiders are being settled in the province to deliberately affect Sindhi culture and tradition".

Frequent protests are being held in different cities and towns of Sindh province to highlight the atrocities committed by the security agencies in the knowledge of the federal government. Now, the victims seek help from international human rights organizations and the United Nations to protest the Sindhis in Pakistan. (ANI)

