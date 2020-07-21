Three Taliban militants arrested in Pak's Punjab province

Three Taliban militants were arrested by counter terrorism police in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, they received a tip-off on Monday that three terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group were present at Mehmood Kot Road in Muzaffargarh district, some 350 km from Lahore. The CTD team raided the place and arrested the trio, it said, adding that explosive material, prima cord, detonators, a hand grenade, and one pistol were recovered from their possession. The terrorists, identified as Waseem Ahmad, Abdul Rauf, and Muhammad Ehtesham, were planning to target a vital installation in Muzaffargarh, police said.