Left Menu
Development News Edition

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:38 IST
US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The US Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The indictment, which officials expected to discuss at a news conference, says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Unidentified armed men abduct Pakistani journalist from Islamabad

A senior Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the countrys powerful institutions, was abducted by unknown persons from Islamabad on Tuesday, his family and a government minister confirmed. Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched fro...

Next Odisha Assembly session likely to be held in September

As uncertainty looms large over holding the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly amid COVID-19 pandemic, Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday said that plans are being made to conduct a session in September. The last session of the Assembly was h...

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree targeting COVID data, defense secrets

The U.S. Justice Department indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking defense contractors, COVID researchers, and other companies worldwide, according to a court filing published on Tuesday. U.S. authorities said the Chinese nationals, Li ...

Irdai allows insurers to offer 'Corona Kavach' as group insurance policy

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, regulator Irdai on Tuesday allowed health insurers to offer Corona Kavach as a standard group insurance policy to help public, private sector companies and other business entities to provide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020