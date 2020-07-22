PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Mike Pompeo urges UK to join alliance against China https://on.ft.com/3jCD0VY EU leaders strike deal on 750 bln euro recovery fund after marathon summit https://on.ft.com/2WLytXr

Robinhood scraps plans to launch stock-trading app in UK https://on.ft.com/2WMrduq Overview

U.S. Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo has urged Britain to join a "broad alliance" against China as the UK government faces new pressure to impose sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for the oppression of Muslim Uighurs. EU leaders have struck a deal on a landmark 750 billion euro ($864.98 billion) coronavirus recovery package that will involve the European Commission undertaking massive borrowing on the capital markets for the first time.

Robinhood Markets Inc told its users on Tuesday it had abandoned plans to expand in to the UK, marking the second time the popular free stock-trading app has failed to launch outside the United States. ($1 = 0.8671 euros)