Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka Easter Sunday attacker's wife may have fled to India: report

According to the English language daily 'The Island', a probe panel has been told that Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sarah, the wife of Achchi Mohammdu Mohammadu Hasthun, the suicide bomber who blew himself up at St. Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo, most likely had fled to India by the sea in September 2019. Chief Inspector Arjuna Maheenkanda told the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) that the person who assisted her to flee had been arrested, the report said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:25 IST
Sri Lanka Easter Sunday attacker's wife may have fled to India: report
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The wife of one of the suicide bombers belonging to a local extremist group that carried out the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka killing nearly 260 people may have fled to India to avoid arrest, according to a media report. On April 21, 2019, nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500 on the Easter Sunday.

Sri Lankan police have arrested over 200 suspects in connection with the bombings. According to the English language daily 'The Island', a probe panel has been told that Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sarah, the wife of Achchi Mohammdu Mohammadu Hasthun, the suicide bomber who blew himself up at St. Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo, most likely had fled to India by the sea in September 2019.

Chief Inspector Arjuna Maheenkanda told the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) that the person who assisted her to flee had been arrested, the report said. The police officer said that in October 2019, he was assigned to investigate the attacks carried out by the NTJ.

Maheenkanda told the PCoI that on July 6, 2020, he received a tip-off from an informant that Sarah, who was in the NTJ hideout in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, had escaped and was hiding in Mankadu in the eastern town of Batticaloa, the report said on Tuesday. "When we were in Batticaloa, we met another person who had seen a woman, whom he believed was Sarah. This informant said he had seen a cab parked along Batticaloa-Kalmunai main road, near Beach Road, Mankadu area around 3 AM in September 2019.

"He felt suspicious and slowed down. Then he saw Sarah and two other men walking towards the main road. There was a street light there and that's how the informant saw them. This informant had lived near Sarah's house for a long time. He also saw that she got into the back seat of the cab parked near the road," the report quoted Maheenkenda as having told the PCoI. The officer said that there was information that Sarah had fled to India by boat from the Mannar area. Two persons, Sarah's brother and husband of her aunt had helped her escape, the report said.

"One of the suspects is currently in custody. The other person has gone abroad. Investigations have also revealed that a person in the Mannar area helped her flee," the officer said. The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo, and a church in the eastern town of Batticaloa when the Easter Sunday mass was in progress.

Three explosions were reported from three five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand, and the Kingsbury in Colombo.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Big day in India's nuclear history, says Amit Shah as Kakrapar atomic power plant achieves criticality

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. He also said that a new India is marching ahead to realise PM Modis vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Taking to Twitter ...

Capital conservation for banks important as moratorium ends on August 31: SBI report

State-owned banks need to be recapitalized or given the alternative of capital conservation as a one-year suspension under insolvency and bankruptcy code IBC provisions will affect the resolution of stressed accounts, says an SBI research r...

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support in empowering a group of women rag-pickers, who have taken it upon themselves to make and sell rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. Khurrana, along with wife Tahira Kashyap, for years has b...

Six-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, officials said on Wednesday. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020