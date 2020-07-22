Sterling edges lower as no-deal Brexit reports emerge

The British pound drifted away from the one-and-a-half month high on Wednesday, amid worries around the Brexit transition period ending without any deal between Britain and the EU.

Sterling was trading down 0.6% versus the dollar at $1.2653 on Wednesday and versus the euro it was 0.5% lower at 91.04 pence. The pound had briefly risen above $1.27 for the first time in six weeks on Tuesday. "The performance of the pound in recent weeks suggests Brexit risks are starting to play a role," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

Britain's exit from the European Union has taken a back-seat this year as the country focused on how to survive the new coronavirus pandemic. But with a transition period due to expire at the end of the year, the clock is ticking for Britain to reach a trade deal with the bloc. London wants a Brexit free trade deal with the EU but is prepared for no deal, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

That followed a report in the Daily Telegraph that suggested the two sides may fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July deadline. The Financial Times reported the British government has also abandoned hopes of clinching a U.S. free trade deal ahead of the presidential election, with officials blaming the novel coronavirus outbreak for slow progress. (Editing by Alex Richardson)