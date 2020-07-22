Sterling edges lower as no-deal Brexit reports emerge
The British pound drifted away from the one-and-a-half month high on Wednesday, amid worries around the Brexit transition period ending without any deal between Britain and the EU. Sterling was trading down 0.6% versus the dollar at $1.2653 on Wednesday and versus the euro it was 0.5% lower at 91.04 pence.Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:58 IST
The British pound drifted away from the one-and-a-half month high on Wednesday, amid worries around the Brexit transition period ending without any deal between Britain and the EU.
Sterling was trading down 0.6% versus the dollar at $1.2653 on Wednesday and versus the euro it was 0.5% lower at 91.04 pence. The pound had briefly risen above $1.27 for the first time in six weeks on Tuesday. "The performance of the pound in recent weeks suggests Brexit risks are starting to play a role," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.
Britain's exit from the European Union has taken a back-seat this year as the country focused on how to survive the new coronavirus pandemic. But with a transition period due to expire at the end of the year, the clock is ticking for Britain to reach a trade deal with the bloc. London wants a Brexit free trade deal with the EU but is prepared for no deal, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.
That followed a report in the Daily Telegraph that suggested the two sides may fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July deadline. The Financial Times reported the British government has also abandoned hopes of clinching a U.S. free trade deal ahead of the presidential election, with officials blaming the novel coronavirus outbreak for slow progress. (Editing by Alex Richardson)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- EU
- Brexit
- Boris Johnson
- London
- Grant Shapps
- Financial Times
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Chris Evans, Lily James spotted together in London
London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh
London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh
Britain's, EU's negotiators to have dinner to kick off latest Brexit talks
Private dinner kicks off latest Brexit talks between Britain, EU