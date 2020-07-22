Left Menu
Kuwait emir, 91, to go to US for medical care after surgery

That's according to a report Wednesday night by the state-run KUNA news agency. Kuwait has yet to elaborate what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment beginning Saturday. However, Sheikh Sabah's sudden surgery could inspire a renewed power struggle within Kuwait's ruling family.

Kuwait says its 91-year-old ruling emir, who recently underwent surgery, will travel to the US for further medical care. That's according to a report Wednesday night by the state-run KUNA news agency.

Kuwait has yet to elaborate what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment beginning Saturday. However, Sheikh Sabah's sudden surgery could inspire a renewed power struggle within Kuwait's ruling family. Sheikh Sabah will leave for the US on Thursday morning.

