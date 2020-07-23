Russian navy to get frigates with hypersonic weapons in 2025-2026

Left Menu
The Russian Navy will get two Project 22350 frigates - Admiral Yumashev and Admiral Spiridonov - equipped with hypersonic weapons in 2025-2026, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (UAC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The two vessels were laid down in St Petersburg on July 20. During the official ceremony, Russian Minister for Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said that the frigates would be equipped with hypersonic weapons.

"The construction of these vessels will last for four and a half years. The navy will get them between 2025 and 2026," Rakhmanov said. (Sputnik/ ANI)

