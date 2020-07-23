Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 5,848 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 5,848 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,862 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 795,038, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:28 IST
Russia registers 5,848 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia has registered 5,848 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,862 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 795,038, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,848 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,620 (27.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 795,038, with the daily increase standing at 0.7 percent.

Moscow has registered 608 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 249 cases and the Nizhny Novgorod Region with 202 new cases (compared to 638, 237 and 217 yesterday, respectively). No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and Sevastopol.

As many as 147 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (165 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 12,892. A total of 8,277 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 9,669 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 580,330.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 26 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 267,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

AP Explains: Hagia Sophia's history of conflict and faith

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshippers Friday for the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia Sophia in 86 years, after a controversial high court ruling paved the way for the landmark monument to be t...

Greece: Firefighters race to stop blaze during lull in wind

Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting a blaze for a second day in southern Greece on Thursday that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save seaside homes. The Fire Service said the blaze outside the southern city ...

Corteva Agriscience appoints Rahoul Sawani as MD of South Asia unit

Global agri company Corteva Agriscience on Thursday announced the appointment of Rahoul Sawani as managing director for its South Asia commercial unit. Sawani will take over from Dr K V Subbarao, who will relocate to Johannesburg, South Afr...

British PM Johnson seeks to revive strained relations with Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to play down tensions with Scotland during a visit on Thursday, saying the COVID-19 crisis has shown the collective power of the United Kingdom.The ties that bind the kingdoms constituent parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020