366 new COVID-19 cases in Japan

Tokyo has confirmed a record 366 new coronavirus cases, as Japan started a four-day weekend with many people traveling on a tourism promotion campaign despite concerns it may further spread the virus. Tokyo, which had allocated 1,000 beds for coronavirus patients, has asked hospitals to secure up to 2,800 more.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo has confirmed a record 366 new coronavirus cases, as Japan started a four-day weekend with many people traveling on a tourism promotion campaign despite concerns it may further spread the virus. Tokyo's numbers had fallen to just several in late May after a pandemic state of emergency ended, but infections have since late June made a steady climb, with the number tripling in the first three weeks of July. Tokyo now has 10,420 confirmed cases with 327 deaths.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked residents to stay home as much as possible during the long weekend and avoid non-essential out-of-town trips, even though Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government went ahead with a "Go-To" tourism promotion campaign that excludes Tokyo for now. Tokyo, which had allocated 1,000 beds for coronavirus patients, has asked hospitals to secure up to 2,800 more. Koike said the city is also in the process of securing hotel rooms for slightly sick patients.

