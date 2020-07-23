Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh restructures health services over COVID-19 scam

Bangladesh's health services on Thursday witnessed a major restructuring following a scam over COVID-19 tests. Their owners and senior officials of the two private facilities are now under police custody for investigations. Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam in a statement said the restructuring was not enough and health minister Zahid Malek should resign as well due to the scandal.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:23 IST
Bangladesh restructures health services over COVID-19 scam

Bangladesh's health services on Thursday witnessed a major restructuring following a scam over COVID-19 tests. Dr ABM Khurshid Alam has been appointed as the new director general of the directorate general of health services (DGHS), a health ministry spokesman said.

The new DGHS chief was currently serving as the surgery department head of state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital, it said. The official said the ministry simultaneously appointed a new DGHS director entrusting him with the charge of overseeing hospitals and clinics.

The new appointments come hours after the government said that it had scrapped the contractual agreement and appointment of Abul Kalam Azad as the chief of the DGHS, a key agency in the fight against the pandemic. Azad preferred an honourable exit by resigning from his position amid allegations of irregularities.

The scams came to light after two private facilities allowed by Azad's office to test COVID-19 and treating patients found to be involved in faking the tests. Their owners and senior officials of the two private facilities are now under police custody for investigations.

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam in a statement said the restructuring was not enough and health minister Zahid Malek should resign as well due to the scandal. Bangladesh on Thursday reported 50 deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the country's toll to 2,801. The country has witnessed 216,110 COVID-19 cases so far. PTI AR NSA.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Release the Kraken! Seattle unveils name, logo for expansion franchise

Seattles new NHL team released its name - the Kraken - on Thursday, announcing that the huge mythical sea beast would represent the NHLs 32nd franchise. The Seattle Kraken are expected to take the ice in Washington starting in the 2021-22 s...

UP: 120 inmates at Jhansi prison test COVID-19 positive

As many as 120 inmates of district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. The Jhansi district administration on Wednesday said that according to a report, 134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 of whi...

Assembly session 'very soon', says Gehlot; meets Governor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government will soon prove its majority in the assembly, hours before he met the Governor with whom he is said to have discussed calling a session of the House. The assembly session...

Scheduling of IPL, training camp for players to be discussed in IPL GC meeting

Scheduling of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 edition, training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure SOP are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. A sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020