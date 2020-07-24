Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurdish-Iranian writer granted refugee status in NZ

Kurdish-Iranian exile and writer Behrouz Boochani, who was held in an Australian-run offshore island detention camp for about six years, has been granted refugee status in New Zealand, authorities said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 07:25 IST
Kurdish-Iranian writer granted refugee status in NZ

Kurdish-Iranian exile and writer Behrouz Boochani, who was held in an Australian-run offshore island detention camp for about six years, has been granted refugee status in New Zealand, authorities said on Friday. Boochani arrived in New Zealand about eight months ago to speak at a literary festival, and has stayed in Christchurch despite his visitor visa expiring.

Boochani has been recognised as a refugee under the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugee and its 1967 Protocol, Fiona Whiteridge from Immigration New Zealand (INZ) told Reuters. "For legal and privacy reasons, INZ is unable to provide any further comment," Whiteridge added.

Boochani did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The University of Canterbury said in a statement that Boochani will become a senior adjunct research fellow at the institute.

Boochani was held on Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Manus Island after being plucked from a refugee boat on its way to Australia in 2013. He described his journey and the conditions in detention in his book, "No Friends but the Mountains", written on his phone and sent via Whatsapp to a publisher in Australia. The book won one of Australia's top literary prizes this year.

The Green Party, a coalition partner in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government, welcomed the news. “Today we celebrate New Zealand as a place where fairness and compassion prevails”, spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said.

Asylum seekers intercepted at sea by Australian authorities are sent to Manus or the South Pacific island of Nauru, where many have languished for years. They are permanently barred from settling in Australia. New Zealand's Ardern has made a longstanding offer to take 150 asylum seekers from Australia's offshore camps, but the Australian government has not taken up the request.

Amnesty International New Zealand said it was time for Australia to accept New Zealand's offer. "Hundreds of people are still being held against their will in Australia, PNG and Nauru. Enough is enough," said Meg de Ronde, Executive Director of Amnesty International New Zealand.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall to benefit from $1.47m investment

The Kaikura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a 1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikura today.Kaikura is a region still recovering from the N...

Troops to help Australia state in virus tracing

The premier of Australias COVID-19 hot spot, Victoria state, says the military will be used to bolster contact-tracing efforts. Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday that if someone who is a newly diagnosed coronavirus case does not answer aft...

Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.Chautala told a press conference here, People are taking away their plants from China. I...

Māori landowners to be better supported with changes to Whenua law

Mori landowners will be better supported to resolve disputes and build papakinga housing on their whenua with targeted changes to Te Ture Whenua Mori Act now becoming law. The changes to the Te Ture Whenua Mori Act represent a major step fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020