China orders U.S. to close Chengdu consulate in 72 hours - Global Times editor
China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu in 72 hours, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Friday. Hu Xijin said on Twitter that the Chinese side notified the U.S. side at 10 a.m.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:38 IST
China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu in 72 hours, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Friday.
Hu Xijin said on Twitter that the Chinese side notified the U.S. side at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday. It means the Chengdu consulate will be closed by 10 a.m. on Monday.
The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
