1 person killed, another injured in shooting at US Air Force Base in Florida

Florida [US], July 25 (Sputnik/ANI): One person has been killed and one more injured in a shooting incident at the US Air Force's Hurlburt Field base in Florida, the base said in a statement. The incident was described by the base as a "domestic armed disturbance."

"One person has been declared dead and another injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification. The injured person has been transported to a local hospital," the base said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has launched an investigation into the incident. (Sputnik/ANI)