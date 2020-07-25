Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirusPTI | Brasilia | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:24 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus
"Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was "negative." The 65-year-old leader didn't say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.
