'Termite' ISI agents destroying Afghan system, should be confronted: Ex-Afghan intel chief

Former Afghan intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil has termed agents of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as "termites" who are destroying the Afghanistan system stating they pose serious threats to the country and should be confronted. Nabil, speaking at press conference on Saturday, said that the employees of intelligence agencies of the regional countries are being employed in the government institutions, which pose serious threats to Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

"There are termites which are destroying the system. The ISI (Pakistani military intelligence) agents in the system must be confronted," said Nabil. The former Afghanistan intelligence chief said that people within the country and the region are exploiting the process for their political and economic agendas.

He expressed discontent that other countries are making the decision about peace in Afghanistan. "Now we see that our peace has also become a proxy one in the sense that the Afghan people do not have any sort of involvement in the process," said Nabil.

Nabil said he fears the repeat of an old game: "The Soviets departed, they left us war and Afghan-killing. Now it's the same program. The Americans came for counter-terrorism. They are withdrawing, but leaving the war and the Afghan-killing to us." Nabil also criticized disagreements between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of High Council of National Reconciliation, stating that discrimination, corruption and injustice have reached their peak. (ANI)