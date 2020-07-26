Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday," a key event i n the fight for voting rights for African Americans. Lewis' body will be brought to the Alabama Capitol in the afternoon to lie in repose.

PTI | Selma | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:25 IST
Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The late US Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.

Lewis' body will be brought to the Alabama Capitol in the afternoon to lie in repose. A series of events began Saturday in Lewis' hometown of Troy, Alabama, to pay tribute the late congressman and his legacy. He will lie in state at the US Capitol next week before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

A native of Pike County, Alabama, Lewis became involved in the civil rights movement as a young man. In 1965, he and other marchers were beaten in Selma. The news coverage of the event help galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Frank and Ellen Hill drove more that four hours from Monroe, Louisiana, to watch the procession. Frank Hill, 60, said he remembers, as an African American child, watching news footage of Lewis and other civil rights marchers being beaten by law enforcement officers.

"I had to come back and see John Lewis cross the bridge for the last time," said Hill. It's funny to see the state troopers here to honor and respect him rather than beat the crap out of him," Hill said. Lewis, 80, died July 17 several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Bihar's Begusarai district

Four persons were killed and one was injured after the car carrying them hit a road divider and overturned, and a truck rammed into it in Begusarai district of Bihar, a police officer said on Sunday. The police had earlier said that five pe...

PM lauds effort in growing lemongrass in Jharkhand's Bishunpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the joint effort by self-help groups in growing lemongrass in Bishunpur area of Jharkhands Gumla district. In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, the prime minister said around 30 groups ar...

Rajasthan reports 11 fresh COVID-19 deaths; cases rise to 36,430

Rajasthan recorded 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 624, while 1,132 fresh cases pushed the tally to 36,430, an official said.A total of 9,852 patients are under treatment, whereas 24,852 ...

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre 79-ft high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.The picturesque southern t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020