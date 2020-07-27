Left Menu
Development News Edition

China closes US consulate in Chengdu, takes over building

Cranes hoisted containers inside the main entrance of the US Consulate, while crowds gathered to witness the "historic" moment, taking photos and recording videos, state-run Global Times reported. Since Saturday, people and vehicles were frequently seen going in and out of the consulate and locals have quietly gathered behind the police cordon in front of the main gate of the Consulate.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:54 IST
China closes US consulate in Chengdu, takes over building
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China on Monday said it took control of the US consulate in Chengdu after it was formally closed as per Beijing's directive in retaliation to America's move to shut down the Chinese diplomatic mission in Houston. "At 10 am July 27, as required by the Chinese side, the US Consulate General in Chengdu was closed," a press release by Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Chengdu is the capital of southwest China's Sichuan province.

"China's competent authorities then entered through the front entrance and took over the premises," it said. The American flag over the building was lowered at dawn, according to Chinese state-run broadcaster CCTV, and onlookers were moved back as a heavy police presence surrounded the consulate, which Beijing ordered to shut on Friday in a tit-for-tat move.

Last week, the US government ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston, Texas, claiming the mission had been involved in a larger Chinese espionage effort using diplomatic facilities around the US. The US State Department in a statement on Monday expressed disappointment over the closure, saying the consulate "has stood at the center of our relations with the people in Western China, including Tibet, for 35 years." "We are disappointed by the Chinese Communist Party's decision and will strive to continue our outreach to the people in this important region through our other posts in China," the statement said.

Strict traffic controls were put in place around the US consulate premises before the closure. Shortly before 11 am, several cars, a white ambulance, and dozens of Chinese workers were seen leaving the Chengdu Consulate as dozens of people lingered nearby, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Several side streets, as well as the main road leading to the consulate, were blocked, with dozens of policemen guarding the intersections. Cranes hoisted containers inside the main entrance of the US Consulate, while crowds gathered to witness the "historic" moment, taking photos and recording videos, state-run Global Times reported.

Since Saturday, people and vehicles were frequently seen going in and out of the consulate and locals have quietly gathered behind the police cordon in front of the main gate of the Consulate. Ellen Hu, a 30-year-old Chengdu resident among the crowd, said her office opened at 9.30am, but she had decided to wait until 10 am to see the closure of the consulate.

"To witness the closure is more important," she said. "It only happens once in decades," she told the Post. Late on Sunday night, three semi-trucks and a crane truck entered the compound, guided by a handful of workers standing near the gate.

The consulate, which opened in 1985, has almost 200 staff, including about 150 locally hired employees. The two countries closed down their consulates as the ties between the world's two largest economies reached an all-time low Tensions have been rising between the US and China for some time. President Donald Trump's administration has clashed repeatedly with Beijing over trade and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as China's imposition of controversial new security law in Hong Kong. Washington has been critical of Beijing's crackdown on its Uygur Muslims in the restive Xinjiang province.

There was a festive atmosphere outside the consulate building in Chengdu almost as soon as the closure was announced on Friday. People gathered to take selfies, photos, and videos, with some traveling from across China to witness the historic event. Sales doubled at an ice jelly stall opposite the consulate, according to one of its employees, surnamed Tang.

"I can sell about 300 bowls of ice jelly now," she said. "People have even flown from Xian (in the northwest) or Hainan (China's southernmost island) to be part of this event," Tang said.

Xu Junqing from the northern province of Hebei said he had been visiting his son in Chengdu last week and had come to the consulate on Saturday and Sunday. "I think most people are just curious. But I think it will reopen again because if China and the US stop cooperation, there's no good to the whole world," Xu said.

The tit-for-tat consulate closures have led to a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries, but experts said their relationship could worsen further. Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University, told the Post that "the US has made up its mind to deal with China in all aspects. So in the following six months, until the new President moves into the White House (after the US elections), the possibility of further law enforcement against China, including on infiltration and intelligence activities, cannot be underestimated." Shen Dingli, a professor at the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, said China-US ties would keep deteriorating and the US presidential election would accelerate the downward spiral.

"The two countries are having a deep decoupling and it's even possible for them to break diplomatic relations," he said. "It was impossible before because of globalization but now the two countries are dramatically distancing from each other," Shen said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

ICC launches Super League qualification pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup in India

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday launched the ODI Super League, a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India that aims to add context to the 50-over format. Hosts India and the next top seven teams in the Super League will aut...

Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS official questioned by NIA for second time

Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar is being questioned by the National Investigation Agency officials here for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case, sources said on Monday. He was served n...

Flooding threat continues as Hanna drops rain on borderland

A downgraded Hanna continued charging across the borderland of South Texas and northeastern Mexico, where flooding remained the biggest threat Monday in a region that was already reeling from a surge in cases of the coronavirus. Hanna, down...

Hurricane Douglas within 'razor thin' distance of Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas came within razor thin distance of the Hawaiian Islands but spared the state the worst of the strong winds, storm surge and flooding officials had warned about. Meteorologists cautioned the hurricanes path could shift slig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020