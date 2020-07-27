Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's Civil Aviation Authority to be bifurcated:Report

They had also suggested incorporation of a provision in the proposed law enabling the defence forces to take over the airports in case of war, besides a security clearance from the premier intelligence agency (ISI) by making it prerequisite for those companies to which the operations at the airports would be outsourced. The airport and air navigation services presently being undertaken by the CAA involve management of 44 airports that included oversight services for all aircraft operating within the country's airspace, the report said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:15 IST
Pak's Civil Aviation Authority to be bifurcated:Report
Image Credit: Pixabay

A special cabinet committee will finalise on Wednesday a plan by the Pakistan government to bifurcate the Civil Aviation Authority into regulatory and operational entities, a media report said on Monday. Headed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood, the cabinet committee will discuss formalisation of the organisational structure of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) by creating the Pakistan Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority and the Pakistan Airports Authority.

A highly-placed source told the Dawn newspaper that the government's segregation plan included outsourcing of different airports of the country in two phases — corporatisation of the airports in the first phase for attracting private investors and completion of this transaction in the second phase by involving the Privatisation Commission and appointing financial advisers and investment banking firms. The decision to segregate the CAA was taken by the government in view of the sensitivity of the operations and involvement of strategic assets — the airspace. One entity will be entrusted with the job of regulatory functions while the other will develop and manage functions of the airports.

The July 29 cabinet committee huddle will be the fifth such meeting on the issue and after that the CAA board is also likely to meet. During one of the earlier meetings, apprehensions were expressed by the Ministry of Defence as well as the Pakistan Air Force over the separate infrastructure for joint airspace management as they were of the opinion that it was not advisable in the national security interest.

But after going through the proposed law prepared by the CAA, the defence ministry suggested that only commercial operations of the airports should be outsourced while security and flight operations should remain intact under the monitoring of the state. They had also suggested incorporation of a provision in the proposed law enabling the defence forces to take over the airports in case of war, besides a security clearance from the premier intelligence agency (ISI) by making it prerequisite for those companies to which the operations at the airports would be outsourced.

The airport and air navigation services presently being undertaken by the CAA involve management of 44 airports that included oversight services for all aircraft operating within the country's airspace, the report said. The decision to set up two authorities was reached during one of the meetings of the cabinet committee in view of the fact that only six of the 44 airports are profitable.

Already two draft legislative bills are ready — one aims to replace the existing CAA Ordinance 1960 while strengthening the scope of the regulatory body in accordance with the international commitment and the other proposes amendments to the CAA Ordinance 1982 for ensuring establishment of an airport company under Companies Act 2017 and enabling the companies to own the title and assets of airports ordered by the federal government. The law, however, allows the government to transfer shares of the company to the private sector. The law will also allow transfer of employees from the CAA to the company on same terms and conditions for a favourable condition.

In March last year, the government had developed the National Aviation Policy 2019 to make the role of the CAA as a regulator completely independent of service providers with financial and administrative autonomy within a period of two years. The decision also aims to achieve the objective of the organisational change of the regulator with minimal adverse collateral disadvantage.

Subsequently, the federal cabinet approved in principle the proposal for separation of CAA's regulatory and service provider functions. Later, the cabinet at a meeting on May 19 constituted the six-member cabinet committee under Dawood, which also had the aviation minister as its member, the report said. SH MRJ MRJ.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

209 nurses hired by BMC in April-May yet to get salary

The Mumbai civic body has neither paid salary nor special daily allowance to 209 newly-hired nurses, who were recruited to strengthened the fight against coronavirus in the metropolis, a labour union has said. The Municipal Mazdoor Union MM...

Topley returns after four years as England name 14-man squad for Ireland ODIs

Left-arm pacer Reece Topley made a return after four years as England on Monday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning here on Thursday. Eoin Morgan will captain the side while Moeen Ali will be his...

Task team appointed to conduct review of University of South Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a ministerial task team to conduct an independent review of the University of South Africa UNISA.Nzimande said given the size of UNISA, not only in South Af...

WHO: Coronavirus cases double over past 6 weeks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organisation chief says. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 16 million cases have now been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020