Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73

Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the influential rock group Peter Green has died at age 73, Green's lawyers said on Saturday. The law firm Swan Turton said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep this weekend. Civil rights pioneer, congressman John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

Civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol Building on Monday and Tuesday, allowing time for socially distanced tributes to the protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. A Democratic member of Congress from Atlanta since 1987, Lewis endured numerous beatings and arrests in his lifelong fight against segregation and for racial justice. He died on July 17 of pancreatic cancer at age 80. 'Hopeless addict' Depp was a violent misogynist, court hears

Johnny Depp was a drug addict prone to violent rages and a misogynist who assaulted his wife and used abusive language about women, a London court was told on Monday as the actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its ending. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater". 'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist. Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement. Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice, says book

Britain's Prince Harry took offence at what he thought was Prince William's "snobbishness" when he advised his brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl" when he was dating Meghan Markle, a new book says. Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called "Finding Freedom", saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.