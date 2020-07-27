Pet cat becomes UK's first animal to test positive for COVID-19

A pet cat became the first animal in the UK to test positive for COVID-19. "The UK's Chief Veterinary Officer (Christine Middlemiss) has confirmed that the virus responsible for COVID-19 has been detected in a pet cat in the UK," said a UK government in a statement.

The infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on July 22. Although this is the first confirmed case of an animal with the coronavirus strain in the UK, the government said that there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease to its owners or that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit the virus to people.

"All available evidence suggests that the cat contracted the coronavirus from its owners who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. The cat and its owners have since made a full recovery and there was no transmission to other animals or people in the household," the government said. (ANI)