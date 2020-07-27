Left Menu
Development News Edition

India lodges protest with Pak over reported attempts to convert Lahore gurdwara into mosque

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan' in Lahore into a mosque, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:39 IST
India lodges protest with Pak over reported attempts to convert Lahore gurdwara into mosque
India and Pakistan flags. Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan' in Lahore into a mosque, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Tam Ji is a historical gurdwara where Bhai Taru Ji made supreme sacrifice in 1745. The Gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community.

"A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan', site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque," Srivastava said in response to a media query regarding Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan'. Srivastava said the particular incident has been viewed with grave concern in India and called on Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan, he said.

"India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms on this incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage," he further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

ESI scam case: Andhra HC defers hearing on TDP MLA Atchan Naidu's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of TDP MLA Atchan Naidu in the ESI scam case to July 29. ESI scam accused number 2 and TDP MLA Atchan Naidus bail plea in the case has been reserved for further o...

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay Fl...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said Americas founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil.Cotton, seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, made the comments in an interview w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020