Washington DC imposes 14-day quarantine for people coming from 27 states

Washington DC [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The US capital city's health agency on Monday imposed a 14-day quarantine on people travelling from 27 states with surging COVID-19 cases. "Beginning Monday, July 27, anyone coming into Washington DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was travelling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the district," the statement read.

The list includes states such as California, Florida, North and South Carolinas, Texas, Washington, Georgia and Delaware. The Washington DC Department of Health will update the list on August 10.

On Monday, Washington DC registered 11,858 COVID-19 cases and 582 deaths due to the infection, it added. (Sputnik/ANI)