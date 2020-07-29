FACTBOX-TV's Emmy nominees celebrate good news during unusual times

The annual Emmy Awards for television were announced on Tuesday, with HBO's dystopian series "Watchmen" and comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" leading a pack filled with fresh contenders. Winners will be announced Sept. 20 during a ceremony that will be adapted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The following is a selection of nominees' reaction from statements, interviews and social media. "You can't ask for a better curtain call to the last season for your show. It's hard to even process. For so long we were never a contender because we were so small. We're just so taken aback by this. What a day!" said Dan Levy, co-creator, showrunner and star of "Schitt's Creek." "I think the show came along at a time where people really, really needed something that offered up love and hope and kindness and inclusivity in these very, very dark and very, very trying times," said "Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy. "These are strange times. Sad times. But it's nice to have some good news," said "Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate. "THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I'VE HAD SINCE GETTING LOCKED UP IN THE HOUSE FIVE MONTHS AGO," said Alan Arkin, star of "The Kominsky Method." "I'm grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family. I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some Zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together," said "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan.

"It's just a real blessing at a moment like this that art can be recognized," said "Maisel" actress Marin Hinkle. "We are feeling blessed and hoping our show continues to bring a little, lightness, levity and joy, said "Maisel" actor Tony Shalhoub. "Thank you!!! I am very honored to be in the company of such gifted women, who have helped us all get through this screen centered moment in time!," said "Big Little Lies" actress Meryl Streep. "There's not a lot of good news these days, so I was honored to receive the nomination from my fellow Academy members. Also given these past few months, I have become ever more grateful to my television. It has been my window to the world," said "Kominsky Method" star Michael Douglas. "I'm so thankful to the parts that television are now offering to women. We all know middle age is when we get interesting, and it's so great that stories are being made where we are invited to lead rather than retire to being the mother or grandmother in the background. ... Women of all ages and colour have never had it better. Thank you Telly!" "The Crown" actress Helena Bonham Carter.

"I'd just like to say, from the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of my beloved fellow actors, thank you. Thank you for the chicken," said "Succession" actor Matthew Macfadyen.