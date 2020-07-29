Left Menu
US rightly accusing China of stealing intellectual property: Tibetan govt in exile

The US government has rightly accused China of stealing intellectual property especially in COVID vaccines technology, TG Arya, Spokesperson for Tibetan-government-in-exile said on Tuesday referring to the recent decision to close Chinese consulate in Houston.

US rightly accusing China of stealing intellectual property: Tibetan govt in exile
TG Arya, Spokesperson for Tibetan Government in exile

The US government has rightly accused China of stealing intellectual property especially in COVID vaccines technology, TG Arya, Spokesperson for Tibetan-government-in-exile said on Tuesday referring to the recent decision to close Chinese consulate in Houston. "The American government asked for it to be closed because it was observed that diplomatic facility was involved in the theft of intellectual property, especially in covid vaccines technology," he told ANI, while adding there were reports that many spying agents were also working there.

The US recently ordered China to close its Consulate General in Houston over allegations of espionage. In retaliation, China ordered America to close its diplomatic facility in Chengdu. "American government has been telling China to contain the coronavirus. Human rights abuse in Tibet is also a matter of concern, but China is not listening," he said.

"Now the American government has come to realise that China appeasement policy is not working. Now they need to confront the Chinese government. So that's why they have ordered the Chinese diplomatic facility in Houston to be closed because activities were doubtful," he added. Arya also questioned as to why files were being burnt in Chinese diplomatic facility in Houston.

"Many files have been burning. Why these files have been burned? It shows that there is something wrong. Now in order to retaliate, the Chinese government has ordered to close US diplomatic facility in Chengdu," he said. (ANI)

