South African union reports protective gear shortage

A major South African labour union is threatening to strike after it reported widespread shortages of personal protective equipment for health workers and said some were even using garbage bags to protect themselves. This comes as South Africa now has more than 459,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the world's fifth largest caseload.

South Africa's health ministry in response says it will improve reporting on shortages and continue efforts to recruit more health workers. More than 5,000 have been infected across the country. "No health worker should be exposed to a work environment where they have not been provided with sufficient PPE," the ministry says in response to the report by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.

South Africa makes up over half of the reported cases on the African continent..