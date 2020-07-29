Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'
In a statement, the Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on Tuesday, three civilians sustained serious injuries. The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement alleged.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:01 IST
Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement, the Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on Tuesday, three civilians sustained serious injuries.
The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement alleged. It claimed that 14 people have been killed and 138 others injured in 1,823 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.
The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it added..
