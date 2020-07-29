Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. slaps sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war

The sanctions, imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act and other measures, come as the Syrian leader grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war. Among the 14 blacklisted Wednesday were Assad's son, Hafez, the Syrian Arab Army's First Division unit, and an individual and nine entities a senior U.S. official accused of helping to fund the Syrian leadership's "campaign of terror" by supporting the government's construction of luxury real estate properties, sometimes on the land of displaced civilians.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:15 IST
U.S. slaps sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions aimed at depriving the Syrian government of funds, and warned that Washington would blacklist anyone doing business with President Bashar al-Assad's government until he supports a negotiated end to the country's nearly decade-long war. The sanctions, imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act and other measures, come as the Syrian leader grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war.

Among the 14 blacklisted Wednesday were Assad's son, Hafez, the Syrian Arab Army's First Division unit, and an individual and nine entities a senior U.S. official accused of helping to fund the Syrian leadership's "campaign of terror" by supporting the government's construction of luxury real estate properties, sometimes on the land of displaced civilians. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement warned that Syria would "face new tranches of crippling sanctions" unless Assad and his government took irreversible steps toward ending the country's war as called for by the U.N. Security Council.

"It is time for Assad's needless, brutal war to end. This, above all, is what our sanctions campaign is meant to bring about," Pompeo said. A senior U.S. official, speaking to reporters, also cautioned investors in the Middle East, including Gulf nations, that the United States would not hesitate to blacklist those who help the Syrian government "steal land from displaced civilians to profit and support" Assad's government.

Wednesday's action marks the second round of sanctions imposed by Washington under the Caesar Act, which aims to deter "bad actors who continue to aid and finance the Assad regime's atrocities against the Syrian people while simply enriching themselves." Already, U.S. and European Union sanctions have frozen the assets of the Syrian state and hundreds of companies and individuals. Washington has banned American exports to and investment in Syria, as well as transactions involving oil and hydrocarbon products.

The new sanctions cover many more sectors, and they can freeze assets of anyone dealing with Syria, regardless of nationality. The measure also targets those dealing with entities from Russia and Iran, Assad's main backers. Syrian authorities blame Western sanctions for widespread hardship among ordinary residents, where a collapse of the currency has led to soaring prices and people struggling to afford food and basic supplies.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told a Security Council meeting on Syria on Wednesday that Washington's sanctions on Syria are not intended to harm the country's people and do not target humanitarian assistance.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth

By Darnell Christie and Sonia Elks LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Super-rich individuals who pledged to give away most of their money to good causes are instead sitting on rising wealth fuelled by the warehousing of cash in de...

UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an immunity card to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums....

UK's Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience -- and a thick skin -- to become the governments face at televised media briefings. The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Co...

Yemen separatists rescind self-rule as Saudis push to end feud

Yemens southern separatists rescinded a declaration of self-rule on Wednesday and a new governor and police chief were appointed in the contested city of Aden, after a Saudi push to reunite allies in a fight against Iran-aligned Houthi forc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020