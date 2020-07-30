Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snap pledges to hire more minorities, women in tech roles

Snap Inc, the parent of photo messaging app Snapchat, on Wednesday pledged to double the number of minorities and women staff in its tech teams. Snap said it aimed to double the number of underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities in the United States by 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 03:41 IST
Snap pledges to hire more minorities, women in tech roles

Snap Inc, the parent of photo messaging app Snapchat, on Wednesday pledged to double the number of minorities and women staff in its tech teams. Women represented 32.9% of Snap's global workforce in 2019, but make up only 16.1% of its tech teams, the company said in its first annual diversity report.

The social media company said that gender balance within its tech teams remained low and it will double the number of women in tech roles by 2023. The findings mirrored the limited progress made by tech heavyweights in employing more women and minorities.

"We are determined to do what it takes to improve these numbers, because behind the numbers are real people," Snap said in the report https://downloads.ctfassets.net/ngit5gcrb661/1kYHioe3DTowpUAjrhxvPp/2ea2930aa6af4d4c12892a029ba98dc1/FINAL-Snap_s-Diversity-Annual-Report-2020.pdf. Snap said it aimed to double the number of underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities in the United States by 2025.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Marlins sign veteran INF Forsythe

The virus-strapped Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Logan Forsythe, SportsGrid reported Wednesday. Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies late in summer camp.The Marlins season has been put on pause since 16 players of the...

Brazil hits record 69,000 daily coronavirus cases as restrictions eased

Brazil set daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities, as the worlds second-worst outbreak hurtles toward the milestone of 100,000 dead amid easing lockdowns. Brazil is the country worst hit by COVID-19 outside...

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra was admitted to said he died due to heart and age-related ailments.He was admit...

Hong Kong police arrest four under national security law

Hong Kong police have arrested four people aged 16-21 for suspected offences under the citys new national security law, the first such detentions outside of street protests since the legislation took effect a month ago. In a press conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020