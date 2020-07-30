Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's crisis recovery may be better than expected - central bank head

Household and private sector confidence were the key to a relatively swift recovery, he said. "Our forecasts predict a 10% fall in GDP this year: it may be a little better, with a strong rebound afterwards to hopefully regain a pre-COVID level of activity at the start of 2022," Villeroy said in the interview published on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:31 IST
France's crisis recovery may be better than expected - central bank head
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

France's economic slump may not be quite as bad as forecast and activity in the euro zone's second biggest economy could return to pre-crisis levels in early 2022, the central bank governor has said. Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Paris Match magazine that President Emmanuel Macron's government must spend wisely to rebuild trust in the economy. Household and private sector confidence were the key to a relatively swift recovery, he said.

"Our forecasts predict a 10% fall in GDP this year: it may be a little better, with a strong rebound afterwards to hopefully regain a pre-COVID level of activity at the start of 2022," Villeroy said in the interview published on Thursday. The government availed a crisis package worth 137 billion euros, or more than 6% of gross domestic product, to cushion the immediate impact of the epidemic and also committed to guarantee 300 billion euros in bank loans to help keep firms afloat.

After the summer break, it will present a 100 billion euro stimulus package to propel the recovery. Spending decisions would need to be intelligent, Villeroy said. "Public money is not unlimited," he said. The 'whatever it takes' must progressively give way to the 'when it is needed'."

French households would be sitting on a 100 billion-euro pool of savings by the end of the year. But for that money to filter into the economy, it was essential for the government to guarantee taxes would not be raised, or indeed cut as it could not afford to do so. Underscoring the difficulties ahead, consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped in July, as the number of people who considered now a good time to save increased amid a flare up in COVID-19 infections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Allowing English players in 2019 IPL was part of WC plans: Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title. Morgan said he push...

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by CBI: Mayawati

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in the wake of new facts emerging in this regard every day, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday. The case of the death of ...

RBI's stress test results indicate high risk to asset quality: Moody's

The Reserve Bank of Indias recent financial stability report and results of banking system stress tests show that banks gross non-performing assets will rise meaningfully under all four stress test scenarios with their common equity tier on...

Tennis-Mouratoglou says UTS attracting new demographic to the game

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, says the innovative exhibition league he helped launch in June has brought new, younger fans to the sport.With the main tours suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mouratoglou l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020