Left Menu
Development News Edition

With less crowd, more restrictions Muslims begin Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 pandemic

With face masks, sanitisers, less crowd and social distancing, this year Hajj pilgrimage is different owing to coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mecca | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:25 IST
With less crowd, more restrictions Muslims begin Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 pandemic
The international visitors have been banned from making the journey to Mecca this year.. Image Credit: ANI

With face masks, sanitisers, less crowd and social distancing, this year Hajj pilgrimage is different owing to coronavirus pandemic. The annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims from around the world has begun in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Hajj is one of Islam's five pillars. Every able-bodied Muslim who has affordability tries to visit it at least once in a lifetime. According to Al Jazeera, only up to 10,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia will participate in the five-day pilgrimage, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world that attended last year.The international visitors have been banned from making the journey to Mecca, this year.

In previous years, thousands of pilgrims would simultaneously circle the Kabba, the holy building at the centre of Mecca's Great Mosque. This year far few are being allowed at any one time, according to Washington Post. Before the pandemic, pilgrims could touch the Kabba but now only officials are allowed to approach it.

"There are no security-related concerns in this pilgrimage, but [downsizing] is to protect pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic," said Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, Saudi Arabia's director of public security. Pilgrims will be required to wear masks and observe physical distancing during a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in the holy city of Mecca and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia.

Those selected to take part in the Hajj were subject to temperature checks and placed in a short quarantine ahead of the rites beginning on Wednesday. Saudi state media showed health workers sanitising pilgrims' luggage and pilgrims reported being given electronic wristbands to allow authorities to monitor their whereabouts.

Touching or kissing the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, is banned this year. All pilgrims must also maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres (five feet) during prayers. Some 70 per cent of the pilgrims are foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia, while the rest will be Saudi citizens, authorities said.

All worshippers had to undergo a COVID-19 test before arriving in Mecca and will also have to remain quarantined after the pilgrimage as the number of cases in the kingdom nears 270,000 -- one of the largest outbreaks in the Middle East. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coaches complain of athlete abuse at NBA's China camps-ESPN

American coaches at the National Basketball Associations training academies in China have complained of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment in the Xinjiang region, ESPN has reported citing unnamed sources. The report quoted...

I trust my directors completely: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is a directors actor and keeps his slate clean when he is prepping for a role. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur series, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Netflix series Sacre...

Public to be able to access botanical gardens to exercise from 3 August

Members of the public will once again be able to access the countrys botanical gardens to exercise from 3 August 2020.Permission for access for exercise purposes only was published in the Amended Directions for the Department of Environment...

China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold War

China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kongs affairs.These actions have seriously p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020