Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giant cherry with cream, fly and drone unveiled on London's Fourth Plinth

A 9-tonne sculpture of a giant swirl of whipped cream with a cherry on top, as well as a fly and a drone, was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth in London on Thursday. The sculpture by Heather Phillipson, entitled "THE END", is the latest in a series of contemporary artworks to be displayed on the plinth over the past two decades.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:31 IST
Giant cherry with cream, fly and drone unveiled on London's Fourth Plinth
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A 9-tonne sculpture of a giant swirl of whipped cream with a cherry on top, as well as a fly and a drone, was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth in London on Thursday.

The sculpture by Heather Phillipson, entitled "THE END", is the latest in a series of contemporary artworks to be displayed on the plinth over the past two decades. Phillipson told Reuters that she got the idea for the work in 2016 when Britain had just voted to leave the European Union and Donald Trump was campaigning for the U.S. presidency.

"Cream is this slightly impossible substance when wet, it's full of air so it means it's always on the verge of collapse, which is a state I felt we were in," she said, adding that some of those unsettling feelings had been heightened by recent events such as the coronavirus pandemic. The sculpture depicts a fly crawling up the side of an enormous swirl of cream, which is topped by a glossy cherry on which a drone rests. The drone's camera transmits a live feed of a small patch of Trafalgar Square to the website www.theend.today.

At more than 9 meters in height, THE END is the tallest work to date to be displayed on the plinth. Phillipson said she wanted the cherry's stalk to be very tall to rival Nelson's Column, the centerpiece of the square. Phillipson said she had attended both festivals and protest marches in Trafalgar Square, and also often walked through the square in her daily life, and she wanted to reflect those different dimensions in her sculpture.

"It kind of speaks to ideas of celebration, but also something very uneasy at the same time. You know, that there's something potentially imploding," she said. The unveiling of the work was delayed by four months because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. It will remain in place until the spring of 2022.

Previously, the plinth in the northwest corner of the square in central London lay empty for more than 150 years after funds ran out to erect an equestrian statue as originally planned.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Kachuri village, kin blames TMC

The body of a local Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the Kachuri village of the East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Thursday. Purnacharan Das was found hanging from a tree in the early hours of Thursd...

University in Louisiana gets a USD 20M anonymous donation

A historically Black university in Louisiana has received a USD 20 million donation from an anonymous donor, the largest private contribution in the schools history. Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the d...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 515 PM Nation DEL40 PM-LD MAURITIUS Indias development cooperation does not come with any conditions PM Modi New Delhi Indias development cooperation with other nations does not come with any condi...

Domestic CV industry volumes to contract 25-28 pc in FY21: ICRA

Domestic commercial vehicle CV industry volumes are expected to contract by 25-28 per cent in FY2021, ratings agency ICRA said on Thursday while maintaining a negative outlook on the segment. The contraction will bring industry volumes to l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020