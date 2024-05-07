Left Menu

Juniper Green Secures Agreement with SJVN to Provide 320 MW of Renewable Energy

Juniper Green Energy signs agreement with SJVN for 320 MW renewable energy supply. The company will develop 1 GW capacity, generate 2,179 million units annually, offsetting 20,41,811 tonnes of CO2. The project is expected to enhance energy access for 4.34 lakh households. Juniper is an experienced renewable energy power producer with an asset portfolio of USD 2.5 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:57 IST
  India

Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned SJVN Ltd to supply round-the-clock 320 MW renewable energy.

To cater to this, the company will be developing 1GW of capacity across Gujarat and Rajasthan, a statement said.

The 25-year PPA, secured at a tariff of Rs 4.38 per unit, propels Juniper's operational and under construction capacity to 2.5 GW.

Through this project, the company anticipates an annual generation of 2,179 million units, which will offset approximately 20,41,811 tonne of CO2 annually.

Moreover, these initiatives are expected to significantly enhance the energy access for approximately 4.34 lakh households.

''This PPA with SJVN demonstrates our capability to undertake and successfully deliver large-scale, impactful hybrid projects, combining Solar, Wind and Battery Storage, that drive the national agenda for a sustainable future,'' Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy said.

Juniper is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets.

The company is part of the AT Group which has an asset portfolio of USD 2.5 billion with global investments in renewable energy, residential & commercial real estate, hospitality etc.

Juniper Green Energy, based out of Delhi-NCR, commenced operations in October 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

