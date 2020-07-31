Hong Kong director of public prosecutions has resigned -Cable TV

Hong Kong director of public prosecutions has resigned -Cable TVReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:39 IST
Hong Kong's director of public prosecutions, David Leung, has resigned from his post, Cable TV reported on Friday.
It gave no reason for his decision.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Anne Marie Roantree
- John Stonestreet
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul in wake of security law
China trying to intimidate foreign, Chinese citizens overseas through Hong Kong law: Analyst
China slams U.S. sanctions related to Hong Kong as 'gangster logic'
Sino-U.S. tensions create anxiety for Hong Kong -HKEX chief executive
Sino-U.S. tensions create anxiety for Hong Kong -HKEX chief executive