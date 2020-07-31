Left Menu
Hong Kong director of public prosecutions has resigned -Cable TV

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:39 IST
Hong Kong director of public prosecutions has resigned -Cable TV
Hong Kong's director of public prosecutions, David Leung, has resigned from his post, Cable TV reported on Friday.

It gave no reason for his decision.

