'Enough is Enough' demonstrators arrested for protesting outside Nepal PM's residence

The Nepal Police on Friday arrested demonstrators of 'Enough is Enough' campaign who had earlier gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence demanding the government to honour the 12-point deal with youth activists Iih and Pukar Bam, The Himalayan Times reported.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:27 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal Police on Friday arrested demonstrators of 'Enough is Enough' campaign who had earlier gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence demanding the government to honour the 12-point deal with youth activists Iih and Pukar Bam, The Himalayan Times reported. The protestors demanding to scrap the RDT tests, increase PCR tests and ensure quarantine safety, ended their 12-day long fast-unto-death on July 7 after an agreement with the government to ensure an effective response to COVID-19 was reached.

On Thursday, the demonstrators, including representatives from Youth Congress and Bibeksheel Nepali Deal, had gathered at Baluwatar to demand fulfilment of the agreements which were earlier agreed upon. Citing a statement by a Nepal Police official, The Himalayan Times reported that the police arrested the protesters as they were assembling for the protests and took them to Maharajgunj. It is further reported that the main organiser of the 'Enough is Enough' campaign, 26-year-old Iih, who has been on fast-unto-death for the past 13 days, has refused to get admitted to the hospital.

The opposition Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Sajha Party, Bibeksheel Dal, and others have supported the protesters, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

