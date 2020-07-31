Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed

Facebook Inc said on Friday that its users in the United States would be able to view and share official music videos on its platform, in a move to better compete with Alphabet Inc's video platform YouTube.

Facebook, which had 2.7 billion monthly active users in the last quarter, said it inked deals with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group among others. (https://bit.ly/3hTXY0D) Universal as a group is home to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Post Malone, while Sony's big names include Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keyes. All the three music houses boast a host of back catalogues.

Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier on Friday.