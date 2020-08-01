US teen charged in Twitter hack that hit prominent accounts

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 1 (Sputnik/ANI): A US teenager in the state of Florida has been charged for being the mastermind behind a massive hack on Twitter that targeted high-profile accounts, the Hillsborough State Attorney's office said in a press release on Friday. "Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed 30 felony charges against a Tampa resident for scamming people across America, perpetrating the 'Bit-Con' hack of prominent Twitter accounts including Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk on July 15, 2020," the release said.

The investigation found that Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was the mastermind of the attack, the release added. Clark faces multiple charges of organized fraud, communications fraud, fraudulent use of personal information, and unauthorized access to a computer or electronic device, the release said.

The release said Clark reaped more than $100,000 in Bitcoin cryptocurrency with the scam. According to Twitter, a total of 130 social media accounts were hacked, 45 of which were used to post. The company previously reported that hackers entered the internal systems using the credentials of a "small number" of employees.

Other victims of the scam include billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, rapper Kanye West, among many others. The hackers used the account to call on followers to send money to a bitcoin. (Sputnik/ANI)