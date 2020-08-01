Left Menu
Russia's Covid count reaches 8,45,443 with over 5,000 new cases

Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:51 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,462 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,356 (24.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 845,443. Moscow has registered 690 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 202 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 170 new cases (compared to 695, 215 and 171 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (161 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,058. As many as 8,755 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,755 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 638,410.

