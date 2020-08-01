Now, Indian expats in UAE can renew passport in just two days
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:44 IST
Indian expatriates in the UAE can now get their passports renewed in just two days with a new operating procedure taking effect from August, according to a media report. Further, the Indian Consulate in Dubai can now accept passport applications from expatriates living across the UAE, the Gulf News reported. Earlier, each emirate had its individual centre for verification.
The passport renewal forms will be processed on the same day as it is received, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri told the newspaper. Puri said some applications could take longer to process. "It would take a longer time, an average of two weeks, if there is any need for special approvals like police verification or any other clearance from India," he explained.
Last year, the Indian mission here issued over 2 lakh passports, the highest count for an Indian mission across the world..
