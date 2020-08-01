Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Miami-Dade and Broward counties also closed drive-through and walk-up testing sites for COVID-19, as the state at the epicenter of the country's outbreak reported a record increase in coronavirus deaths for a fourth day in a row. DeSantis said testing sites would remain open on Florida's west coast, and testing at hospitals and community centers may also continue.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:30 IST
Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the state later in the day before traveling up the eastern U.S. seaboard.

Isaias was carrying top sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was located about 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of the Bahamas capital Nassau at 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) heading northwest, the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was approaching Andros Island in the Bahamas and was due to pass over or near islands in the central and northwest Bahamas on Saturday, bringing a danger of damaging storm surges of up to 5 feet (1.52 m) over normal tide levels, the NHC said.

The storm, a Category 1 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, prompted authorities in parts of Florida to close COVID-19 testing sites and people to stock up on essentials. Isaias was expected to deliver heavy rains to the state's Atlantic coast beginning late Friday before hitting the eastern Carolinas by early next week, the NHC said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis established a state of emergency for a dozen counties on the Atlantic coast, which makes it easier to mobilize resources. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper followed suit. The storm has caused at least two deaths in the Dominican Republic and torn down trees, flooded streets and knocked out power for thousands of homes and businesses in Puerto Rico, according to media reports.

Public beaches, parks, marinas and golf courses were closed in Miami-Dade County on Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward counties also closed drive-through and walk-up testing sites for COVID-19, as the state at the epicenter of the country's outbreak reported a record increase in coronavirus deaths for a fourth day in a row.

DeSantis said testing sites would remain open on Florida's west coast, and testing at hospitals and community centers may also continue.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt will again send proposal on opening of hotels, weekly markets to LG; I request you to ask LG not to stop it: Sisodia to HM Shah.

Delhi govt will again send proposal on opening of hotels, weekly markets to LG I request you to ask LG not to stop it Sisodia to HM Shah....

Tata Motors JLR takes COVID-19 hit with 413mn pounds loss

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR posted a pre-tax loss of 413 million pounds in the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year, amid significant impact on sales and profit due to the lockdown. In the three months until June 30...

Anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s far east attracts thousands for a fourth weekend

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for a fourth consecutive weekend in protest at President Vladimir Putins handling of a local political crisis. Residents of Khabarovsk, around 3,800 miles...

Russia and Belarus at odds over arrest of suspected mercenaries

A dispute between Moscow and Minsk over the detention of more than 30 men who Belarus accused of being Russian mercenaries deepened on Saturday, as the two sides contradicted each other about the groups plans.The arrests soon before an Aug....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020