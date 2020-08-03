Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:46 IST
Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday. The daily Passauer Neue Presse quoted Peter Seewald, a biographer of the retired pontiff, as saying that the 93-year-old has been suffering from a facial infection since his return to Rome.

Seewald, who has published several book-length interviews with Benedict, handed over a copy of the biography to the former pontiff on Saturday, the newspaper reported. He described Benedict as being optimistic and talking about possibly writing himself if his strength picks up, though he said that Benedict is physically very frail. In June, Benedict made a four-day visit to the Bavarian city of Regensburg to see his ailing brother. It was his first trip out of Italy since he resigned as pope in 2013. The Rev. Georg Ratzinger died on July 1 at age 96. Benedict has lived at a monastery in the Vatican City since shortly after his retirement. Elected to the papacy in 2005 to succeed St. John Paul II, the former Joseph Ratzinger was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign the post. He was succeeded by Pope Francis.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 983 new COVID-19 cases

In a media bulletin issued by the government of Telanganas State Health Department on Monday, 983 new COVID-19 cases were reported. With these, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 67,660 including 18,500 active cases...

OBITUARY-John Hume, champion of peace in Northern Ireland's darkest days

John Hume, a Catholic nationalist and Nobel peace laureate who died on Monday aged 83, will be remembered as a man who championed peace even during the darkest days of Northern Irelands guerrilla war.His home in Londonderry looked out on th...

Vice President Naidu remembers Sushma Swaraj on Raksha Bandhan day

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he missed former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. M. Venkaiah Naidu shared an old picture of Sushma Swaraj tying a rakhi around his wrist on ...

COVID warrior, MP Minister's wife tie rakhi to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a Corona warrior nurse and wife of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister tied rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a hospital in Bhopal on Monday. Saroj, a nurse deployed at the ward in which Chouhan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020