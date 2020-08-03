Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam confirms 21 more cases in new virus outbreak

All were patients or relatives of patients at the three hospitals in Da Nang, where the outbreak emerged, the ministry said. Vietnam had been widely praised for its success in controlling its initial outbreak of the coronavirus, with no reported cases of local transmission for 99 days.

PTI | Hanoi | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:37 IST
Vietnam confirms 21 more cases in new virus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam has confirmed 21 more coronavirus cases linked to three hospitals in the central city of Da Nang, the health ministry said Monday. The country, which had lifted many restrictions after more than three months with no local infections, now has 196 cases in the new outbreak. Fifteen of the new cases were in Da Nang, Vietnam's most popular beach destination, while six others were in neighbouring Quang Nam province. All were patients or relatives of patients at the three hospitals in Da Nang, where the outbreak emerged, the ministry said.

Vietnam had been widely praised for its success in controlling its initial outbreak of the coronavirus, with no reported cases of local transmission for 99 days. But nine days ago, a case was confirmed at a Da Nang hospital. The virus has now spread to six parts of the country, including three large cities, forcing authorities to reimpose virus restrictions. Officials have confirmed three deaths, the country's first from the virus.

The health ministry said 40 per cent of the new cases show no symptoms. "The asymptomatic cases are a danger for transmission in the community," acting health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said. "Therefore, we must not overlook any suspected cases." On Monday, the army deployed a mobile lab truck to Da Nang to increase testing capacity in the city.

During a government meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged all provinces to control the outbreak in early August, calling it a "crucial time." "Each family must be a fortress and each citizen must be a warrior to keep the outbreak from spreading widely in the community," Phuc said. He urged residents to be vigilant to help control the virus and ensure health security. But he said there shouldn't be a rush to close businesses because health should to be balanced with economic security.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Curfew in Srinagar ahead of first anniversary of revocation of Article 370

Authorities in Srinagar on Monday clamped curfew in the city in view of specific inputs about violent protests on August 5, the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status under Article 370. Srinagar District ...

CAIT opposes BCCI move to retain Chinese firm Vivo as IPL title sponsor

Traders body CAIT has opposed the decision of the Board for Cricket Control in India BCCI to retain Chinese company Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League IPL to be held in Dubai. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the...

Bandhan Bank promoter reduces stake to 40 pc; sells shares worth over Rs 10,550 cr

Bandhan Banks holding company BFHL on Monday sold 20.95 per cent stake worth over Rs 10,550 crore as part of complying with regulatory requirements. Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd BFHL has offloaded more than 33.73 crore shares in the secon...

Manufacturing rebound, U.S. stimulus hopes lift European stocks

A modest expansion in euro zone manufacturing activity and hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus lifted European stocks across the board on Monday, with automakers, miners and construction material firms leading the gains. After a lukewarm trading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020