People News Roundup: 'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

People News Roundup: 'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-08-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85
Actor Wilford Brimley, best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movie "Cocoon" and "The Firm" has died at the age of 85, U.S. media reported. Utah-born Brimley found his way into the film industry through stunt work around horse riding, before taking on successively larger roles in his 40s and 50s which brought him fame playing sometimes gruff but lovable moustachioed seniors.
