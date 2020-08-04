Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains in S.Korea displace more than 1,000 people, 13 dead

He also urged "all-out efforts to prevent further loss of life" by national and regional authorities, such as action to avert landslides or evacuate people, even in cases of little apparent danger. Work crews also returned to operation by Tuesday most of the flooded roads and bridges along the Han River in central Seoul that had backed up traffic and damaged infrastructure, the Yonhap news agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:38 IST
Heavy rains in S.Korea displace more than 1,000 people, 13 dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's longest spell of monsoon rain in seven years caused floods that have forced more than 1,000 people to leave their homes, killing at least 13, with another 13 missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deaths were reported from landslides and vehicles swept away by waters that disaster officials said inundated more than 5,751 hectares (14,211 acres) of farmland and flooded parts of key highways and bridges in the capital, Seoul. President Moon Jae-in expressed concern for citizens and public workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in the face of 42 days of monsoon rains, which weather officials said was the longest such stretch since 49 days of rain in 2013.

"I call for preventive checks and proactive precautionary measures to the level that could be deemed excessive," Moon told an emergency meeting. He also urged "all-out efforts to prevent further loss of life" by national and regional authorities, such as action to avert landslides or evacuate people, even in cases of little apparent danger.

Work crews also returned to operation by Tuesday most of the flooded roads and bridges along the Han River in central Seoul that had backed up traffic and damaged infrastructure, the Yonhap news agency said. In neighbouring North Korea, state media warned of possible flooding, saying that some areas were also experiencing heavy rainfall.

Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, Yonhap said North Korea opened the floodgates of a border dam on Monday without advance notice to its neighbour. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

Frances top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was highly likely this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.France has the situation under cont...

Sushant's death case to be handed over to CBI: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a serious twist in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the sensational death by suicide case of the Bollywood star on a request from his father, Chief Minist...

COVID-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena

The COVID-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi wont be present in Ayodhya for the temple bhoomi pujan ce...

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020